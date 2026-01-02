Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have had a disappointing season with an 8-8 record. However, thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are surprisingly still alive in the race to secure a playoff spot.

The AFC North has been one of the weakest divisions in the NFL during the 2025 season, and an unexpected loss by the Steelers in Cleveland has opened the door for the Ravens, who just a few weeks ago seemed destined for elimination.

The Baltimore Ravens were Super Bowl favorites alongside the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, but injuries and inconsistent play caused three losses in four games between Weeks 13 and 16. Despite that difficult situation, a win over the Packers at Lambeau Field and the Steelers’ stumble changed the outlook.

Is Lamar Jackson playing vs Steelers?

Lamar Jackson confirmed that he will play with the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. He will not miss the key game in the hunt for a playoff spot. “Yeah, 100%. I’m going to be out there.”

What is Lamar Jackson’s injury?

Lamar Jackson suffered a back injury in Week 16 during the Ravens’ loss against the New England Patriots. This caused him to miss the next game against the Green Bay Packers, but he will be back to face Pittsburgh.

