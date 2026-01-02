Trending topics:
NFL

Lamar Jackson makes something clear about trade rumors ahead of Ravens Week 18 game vs Steelers

Rumors of the Baltimore Ravens trading Lamar Jackson have been dismissed by the quarterback ahead of an all-important game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Bruno Milano

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens are thinking about trading Lamar Jackson according to various outlets. However, as the team prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a crucial Week 18 game, the quarterback has sent a clear message about all the rumors regarding his cloudy future.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the Ravens were considering trading Jackson. The report also said his relationship with the team deteriorated due to stuff like conditioning, diet, late-night video-game sessions, and that Jackson had meeting-room naps.

To Jackson, that’s outside of the building. “I don’t know where the noise came from,” Jackson said via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. Jackson is scheduled to return from a back injury and play in a must-win game against the Steelers.

Jackson also spoke on his relationship with Harbaugh

Do you think [coach John] Harbaugh would let me fall asleep in meetings? That’s crazy. I’m right in the front. It’s just noise,” Jackson said. When asked about if he feels his relationship with Harbaugh is strong. “I believe so. Like I said, I don’t know where the noise comes from, man.”

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens

Harbaugh also spoke on Jackson’s status at practice. Jackson was a full participant and the coach said Jackson “looked really good.” In the end, if the two get along, they’ve shown they can be successful.

Aaron Rodgers sends warning to Lamar Jackson and Ravens before blockbuster game with Steelers

see also

Aaron Rodgers sends warning to Lamar Jackson and Ravens before blockbuster game with Steelers

Harbaugh is on the hot seat

Harbaugh’s job might be on the line, especially if the Ravens lose against the Steelers in Week 18. If they lose the game, the Ravens won’t go to the playoffs. That would be a final nail in the coffin for Harbaugh.

Not only that, if they manage to get into the playoffs and they go one-and-done in the postseason, Harbaugh could still get fired. The NFL is not a business that takes likely having a two-time MVP and not getting close to a Super Bowl will have consequences.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
