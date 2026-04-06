Minnesota Vikings 2026 draft picks: How many selections do they have?

The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2026 NFL Draft with nine total selections, giving them a balanced mix of early-round capital and late-round flexibility. draft outlook feels notably different this year.

Instead of entering with limited capital, the team has positioned itself with multiple selections across the first three rounds, including a mid–first-round pick that could become a cornerstone addition.

With four picks inside the top 100, the front office has a rare opportunity to address several needs without overcommitting to one single move. There’s also a broader sense of transition surrounding the franchise.

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Which picks do the Vikings have in the 2026 NFL Draft?

The Minnesota Vikings have 9 total selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. That total places them right in the league’s average range, but the structure of those picks is what makes their situation particularly interesting.

Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings (Source: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

They own four selections within the top 100 (No. 18, 49, 82 and 97 overall), giving them multiple opportunities to land immediate-impact players early. Their draft profile combines early-round quality with late-round volume:

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Round 1: No. 18

Round 2: No. 49

Round 3: No. 82

Round 3: No. 97 (compensatory pick)

Round 5: No. 163 (from Eagles)

Round 6: No. 196 (from Colts)

Round 7: No. 234

Round 7: No. 235 (from Panthers)

Round 7: No. 244 (from Texans)

One of the most notable aspects of this draft class is the lack of a fourth-round pick, which was moved in prior trades. However, they compensated by adding extra selections later in the draft, including multiple seventh-rounders acquired through deals with other teams.

The additional third-round pick (No. 97 overall) comes via the NFL’s compensatory formula, awarded after player departures in free agency. These picks often play a key role in roster construction, as teams can find starting-caliber talent without spending premium draft capital.

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What are the Vikings’ biggest needs?

The Minnesota Vikings’ biggest needs heading into the 2026 NFL Draft include center, cornerback depth and overall roster depth on defense. The most pressing issue comes on the offensive line, specifically at center.

According to ESPN, they are expected to address that position after injuries and uncertainty surrounding veteran Ryan Kelly, making it difficult to rely on a long-term starter currently on the roster.

Beyond the interior line, the secondary remains a concern. Even after reshaping the cornerback room in recent offseason moves, the Minnesota Vikings still lack depth behind their starters.

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Max Brosmer #12 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass in 2026 (Source: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

ESPN analysis highlights that the team struggled to generate turnovers, finishing with just eight interceptions, while also lacking reliable backup options at corner. Defensively, there are broader depth issues across multiple positions.

They could target help at defensive line, safety and linebacker, especially in Brian Flores’ aggressive scheme that relies on versatility and depth. Altogether, this draft is less about one single hole and more about reinforcing several key areas.

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Who could the Vikings target in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft?

The Vikings could target a cornerback, offensive lineman or defensive playmaker with their first-round pick. At No. 18 overall, they are projected to be in a range where multiple positional needs intersect with value.

Cornerback is one of the most commonly mocked positions. Prospects with strong ball skills and coverage ability—such as Virginia Tech’s Mansoor Delane—have been linked to them in projections, given their need for playmakers in the secondary.

The offensive line is another strong possibility. With center emerging as a top priority, they could look to secure a long-term solution in the middle of their line. While interior linemen are not always first-round picks, the importance of stabilizing the offense could push them in that direction if a top prospect is available.

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There’s also the “best player available” scenario. According to insights from NFL and team-driven mock draft trackers, positions like wide receiver, defensive line and safety have consistently appeared in early projections for Minnesota.