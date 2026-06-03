NY Giants could cut Odell Beckham Jr, but WR isn’t afraid of that possibility

Odell Beckham Jr. knows there are no guarantees in his return to the Giants, and he isn't shying away from that reality.

Odell Beckham Jr. understands that nothing will be handed to him during his return to the New York Giants. The veteran wide receiver enters training camp knowing he must earn his place on the roster and prove he can still contribute at a high level.

With expectations from the coaching staff and significant competition for roster spots, Beckham was asked about the possibility that the Giants could move on from him if he fails to meet expectations. His response left little doubt about his mindset heading into the season. “I’m going out on my sword either way. I can live with it.”

The statement reflects a player who is fully aware of the challenges ahead. After spending time away from football and returning at a later stage of his career, Beckham knows this opportunity may represent one of his final chances to make a meaningful impact in the NFL.

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OBJ is embracing the pressure of earning his role

The Giants did not bring Odell Beckham Jr. back simply because of nostalgia. They are looking for reliable depth at wide receiver and hopes the former Pro Bowler can still provide value as both a playmaker and veteran presence.

That said, there are no guarantees. Beckham will need to show he can stay healthy and perform consistently if he wants to secure a long-term role in the offense.

His comments suggest he has already accepted the possibility that things may not work out, but that he has no intention of holding anything back. For Beckham, the goal is simple: give everything he has left and live with the result, regardless of how the situation ultimately unfolds.

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The Giants remain the franchise closest to Beckham’s heart

Beyond football, Beckham also made it clear that his return to New York carries deep personal significance. The former first-round pick still feels a strong connection to the organization that selected him in the 2014 NFL Draft and helped launch his professional career. “This family brought me in. They gave me my first opportunity. This is my squad.”

Now, more than a decade after being drafted, Beckham has a chance to add one final chapter to that story. Whether the comeback ultimately succeeds or not, his commitment to the franchise and his determination to prove himself are impossible to question.