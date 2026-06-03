NY Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. reveals important advice for Malik Nabers

Odell Beckham Jr. has already taken Malik Nabers under his wing, revealing that he was mentoring the Giants star long before returning to New York.

Odell Beckham Jr. may have only recently returned to the New York Giants, but he has already made it clear that one of his priorities is helping Malik Nabers navigate the pressures that come with being a young star in one of the NFL’s biggest markets.

The veteran wide receiver revealed that he had been in contact with Nabers even before rejoining the organization, offering advice and support as the young playmaker continues to establish himself as a cornerstone of the franchise.

“Even when I wasn’t here, I was hitting him up like, ‘Yo, I know how they are (the media).’ However I could help him, trust me, I know all the things to do and I know all the things not to do. He comes from that school. We want to win that bad.”

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Odell Beckham Jr. sees similarities between himself and Malik Nabers

Beckham’s comments suggest he recognizes many of the same qualities that made him a superstar early in his career. Like Beckham, Nabers arrived in New York with enormous expectations and quickly became one of the faces of the franchise.

The veteran also referenced their shared LSU connection, highlighting the competitive mindset that both players bring to the field. Beckham believes that desire to win is one of the traits that will ultimately help Nabers thrive despite the challenges that come with being under the spotlight. For a young player facing intense attention from fans and media alike, having a mentor who has already lived through those experiences could prove invaluable.

Beckham believes adversity will make Nabers stronger

In addition to discussing the pressures surrounding the position, Beckham also addressed Nabers’ injury situation. While acknowledging that dealing with injuries is never easy, the veteran expressed confidence that the experience will ultimately help the young receiver grow.

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According to Beckham, setbacks often become some of the most important learning moments in a player’s career. He believes Nabers will gain perspective from the recovery process and emerge not only as a better football player but also as a stronger person.

“I think when you go through an injury like that, it hardens you but also gives you experience. It gives you a lot of knowledge. Through this process, which has been a tough process, he’s going to come out on the other end better. I can’t wait to see him back on the field.”