NY Rangers could profit from Jonathan Toews’ reported retirement decision

The New York Rangers continue to explore the trade market for Vincent Trocheck, and reports around Jonathan Toews' future could actually benefit the organization in the Big Apple.

The NHL often works in mysterious ways. What happens on one end of the continent can have a major impact thousands of miles away, while what occurs right next to a team may have little relevance at all. That’s the case as reports indicate Jonathan Toews is considering retirement ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. On paper, the New York Rangers should have little interest in the situation. In reality, however, it could be earth-shattering news for their pursuit of a suitor in a Vincent Trocheck trade.

“Nothing official, but at this point it seems likely Jonathan Toews is retiring,” Darren Dreger reported on his X account about the three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks.

If Toews indeed calls it a career and hangs up the skates after his one-year stint with the Winnipeg Jets, that would be another centerman removed from the NHL free-agent market. In a free-agent class that is shaping up to be one of the thinnest in recent years, the trade market continues to make its case as the preferred alternative for contenders in need of reinforcements.

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NY Rangers will set steep price on Trocheck

If any team is missing a veteran center who can perform in the postseason, the Rangers have one signed through the 2028-29 NHL season at a more than reasonable cap hit of $5.6 million per year.

Vincent Trocheck is the NY Rangers’ main trade candidate.

Of course, acquiring Trocheck would come at a cost, but New York is more than willing to sit down and negotiate. With every passing day, however—and with developments such as the rumors surrounding Toews’ retirement—the interest in Trocheck figures to increase.

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It’s a basic law of economics. There’s only one Trocheck, but several teams are after him. When supply is low and demand is high, prices skyrocket, and it looks like Chris Drury and company have the belle of the ball in their hands.

Rangers will look at every offer on the table

Trocheck is indeed available, but it will take lengthy conversations with New York to get a deal done. In case teams haven’t visited the Big Apple before, they should know that nothing comes cheap—especially around Midtown Manhattan.

Drury and the Blueshirts need all the help they can get. In Trocheck, they have a golden goose that could very well land them the assets to put the organization back on its feet.

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Needless to say, the Rangers will take their sweet time and listen to every single offer before agreeing to a trade. However, all signs suggest a move will ultimately happen, most likely before the 2026-27 NHL season gets underway.

Toews’ retirement remains unofficial

For the time being, Toews’ retirement remains only a report. However, where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire, and this might not be an exception. Toews came out of a two-year hiatus from the NHL when he joined the Jets for the 2025-26 season.

After dealing with injuries throughout much of his professional career, Toews managed to play all 82 games for his hometown club. Hoisting Lord Stanley one more time—or even making the Stanley Cup Playoffs—would have been sweet, but Toews still proved something, most importantly to himself: he still has it. Perhaps it was the perfect way to end a career in which he won it all, including three Stanley Cups, a Conn Smythe Trophy, and a Frank J. Selke Trophy.

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If this is indeed the end of the road for Toews’ playing career in the NHL, he can truly say he’s seen it all. He would be going out on his own terms, rather than allowing his physical and mental health to cut his career short. Toews endured a lot, battled even harder, and got to live out his dream. Whether he retires or not, his legacy in the league remains untarnished.