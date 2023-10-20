The New England Patriots officially announced that former soccer player, Oliver Bierhoff, will serve as their business advisor in Germany through “The Global Markets Program” of the NFL.

“Marketing and developing business relationships in Germany is a new opportunity for us, and we are honored to welcome Oliver on board as an advisor with a one-of-a-kind experience in the German sports environment,” said Jen Ferron, Chief Marketing Officer for Kraft Sports and Entertainment.

Since 2021, Germany has been part of “The Global Markets Program.” The Patriots have enhanced their fan base in that country where they have brand marketing rights, and they began the expansion to Austria and Switzerland a couple of months ago.

In fact, the New England Patriots will play a regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt on November 10. It’s all part of a massive commercial strategy.

Who is Oliver Bierhoff?

Oliver Bierhoff was a runner-up in the 2002 World Cup with the German national team and was part of the squad that won the 1996 European Championship in England. He scored the famous victory goal in the final of that tournament against the Czech Republic.

At the club level, Bierhoff was sensational in Bundesliga with Hamburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Then he went to Austria and played for Salzburg. After that, the striker played in Italy for Ascoli, Udinese and AC Milan.

After more than a decade at Serie A, the forward played in France for AS Monaco and finished his career back in the Italian League with Chievo Verona. Now, he is ready for a new adventure in the office with the Patriots.

“American football is a great sport and source of entertainment. I love the passion, the athleticism and the excitement of the game. For years, I have been an avid football fan. I am proud of becoming a part of the Patriots family and I am looking forward to supporting the franchise’s continued expansion in Europe.”

When will the NFL have games in Germany?

In 2022, the NFL had its first regular season game in Germany when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks. Tom Brady led his team to a 21-16 victory at Allianz Arena in Munich.

This year, the NFL will have two games at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. The first one will take place on November 5 between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs.

As already mentioned, the second matchup in Germany for 2023 will feature the New England Patriots against the Indianapolis Colts.