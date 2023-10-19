Patrick Mahomes and many NFL stars would play at the Olympics

Patrick Mahomes and the NFL could make history with a gold medal as five sports were added to the official program of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics by the International Olympic Committee: flag football, cricket, baseball-softball, lacrosse, and squash.

As a consequence, flag football could bring NFL players to the Olympic stage in five years. Football in its full-contact form was an exhibition sport at the 1932 Olympics when Los Angeles hosted the Summer Games.

Right now, names such as Tyreek Hill, Micah Parsons and even Rob Gronkowski have confirmed their desire to represent the United States. Mahomes is the favorite to lead this superteam at the quarterback position.

Will NFL players participate in the 2028 Olympics?

The NFL will definitely allow his players to participate at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. In fact, according to a report from Front Office Sports, the NFL’s executive vice president, Peter O’Reilly, confirmed the league will be working with the NFL Players Association to make it happen.

One of the first players who publicly admitted his intention to play flag football in the Olympics was Tyreek Hill. The wide receiver would be an unstoppable force on offense.

“You know how amazing it would be to assemble a superteam to play in the Olympics. Just to compete for like a World Championship. That would be crazy. To be able to go to the Olympics and actually win a medal.”

During an episode of his podcast, Micah Parsons, defensive star of the Dallas Cowboys, confirmed he will play at the Olympics with a hilarious message and is already working in the task of convincing other big names.

“Flag football is coming to the Olympics in 2028. Who should be on the US team? I should be on the US team, because I can’t do it on track and I can’t do anything else. But I can play some flag football. I think I might be playing offense.”

What is flag football?

Flag football is thrilling variation of American football that has gained widespread popularity for its accessibility and fast-paced gameplay. In flag football, traditional tackling is replaced by the simple act of pulling a flag or flag belt from an opponent’s waist.

This key modification makes the sport safer and more inclusive, as it eliminates the physical contact associated with traditional football. That’s why a lot of kids and young players are getting involved in many countries around the world.

The rules of flag football are pretty similar to the ones of traditional football. Teams typically consist of six to eight players on each side, and the primary objective is to move the football down the field and score points by crossing the opponent’s goal line. Yes. The famous touchdown.

However, instead of tackling opponents to the ground, players aim to remove the flag attached to the ball carrier’s waist, signifying a “tackle.” In that moment, the play is stopped by the referees.

What sports will be added to the 2028 Olympics?

The International Olympic Committee approved five new sports for the official program of the Los Angeles Games: lacrosse, cricket, baseball/softball, squash, and flag football.

The first two were once Olympic sports over a century ago, baseball has entered and exited the Games several times since 1992, and squash and flag football will be completely new.

The proposal assumes that the best players will participate in all disciplines. This is a key factor for flag football (NFL), baseball (MLB) and cricket. Their federations and professional leagues will have to ensure that this is the case or the IOC might not renew those sports for future editions.

What will happen with women’s flag football?

Women will also have the chance to participate in the 2028 Olympics. Though we’re still five years away, Mexico and the United States are favorites to claim the gold medal.

Last year, the Mexican Women’s Flag Football National Team won the gold medal at The World Games held in Birmingham. Mexico defeated the United States 39-6 in the final.

The Mexican players had a spectacular tournament in Alabama, finishing undefeated and scoring more than 240 points. After that event, quarterback Diana Flores became a sensation for the sport and she even appeared in a Super Bowl commercial.