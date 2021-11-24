The New Orleans Saints host the Buffalo Bills in the final game of Thanksgiving Day in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this Thursday Night Football matchup in the US.

The Saints return home aiming to end a three-game losing streak that has seen their record go from 5-2 to 5-5, therefore sitting second in the NFC South behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the other hand, the Bills will make the trip to New Orleans also hoping to bounce back from a defeat last time out. Buffalo's latest loss has seen them lose first place of the AFC East (6-4) to the red-hot New England Patriots (7-4).

New Orleans Saints vs Buffalo Bills: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

New Orleans Saints vs Buffalo Bills: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

New Orleans Saints vs Buffalo Bills: Storylines

Injuries have caught up with the New Orleans Saints early in the NFL season. Alvin Kamara would remain on the sidelines, which is why all the eyes will be on Mark Ingram, who ran for 88 yards on Sunday's painful loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Backup QB Trevor Siemian threw for 214 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. With Jameis Winston out for a long time, his team will need Siemian to build from that performance and lead them to a win this time. The next challenge won't be easy, though.

The Buffalo Bills aim to bounce back following their shocking loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Josh Allen threw for 209 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions that time. But he has work to do with four TDs and five INTs in his last three games. Additionally, the rush defense will also try to turn the page after Jonathan Taylor made a mess last weekend.



How to watch or live stream New Orleans Saints vs Buffalo Bills in the US

The Thursday Night Football game to be played between New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV and Paramount+. Other option: NBC.

New Orleans Saints vs Buffalo Bills: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers have already revealed their predictions for this game. FanDuel favors the Buffalo Bills by six points, while it also believes this encounter will be full of points.

FanDuel Handicap Bills -6 Game Total o/u 45

* Odds via FanDuel.