The season is already halfway through, some teams already have a clear picture but other franchises still have time to win games to reach the playoffs. In Week 9 things could change dramatically for some of them. Check here to check the full NFL Week 9 schedule.

Week 9 starts in Indianapolis, the Colts play the New York Jets at home on Thursday Night Football. The Colts are negative at 3-5 in AFC South, but the Jets are also struggling at 2-5 in AFC East. Both teams have little chance of making the playoffs.

Sunday, November 7, offers eight games at 1:00 PM (ET), the first game is Patriots vs Panthers at Carolina, the visitors are eager to win more games to close the season with a positive record and if it is possible to play in the playoffs. Buffalo Bills play in Jacksonville against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, it is expected to be an easy victory for the visitors, but the home team is improving week after week.

The Las Vegas Raiders play on the road against the New York Giants, they are dominating the AFC West with 5 wins and 2 losses. It seems that the team is playing much better after the resignation of Jon Gruden. Another important game on Sunday, November 7 at 1:00 PM (ET) will be in Baltimore, the Vikings will try to win against the Ravens on the road.

NFL 2021-22 Week 9 Schedule: List of games, time and tv channels

Dallas Cowboys want to win again after they won without Dak Prescott in Week 8 Sunday Night Football against Minnesota Vikings 20-16. This time, the Cowboys are playing at home against the Broncos. And the last game of the first round on Sunday will be in New Orleans, the Saints play the Falcons.

Three games at 4:00 PM (ET), the first starting at 4:05 PM (ET) in Philadelphia, the Chargers play on the road against the Eagles. The home team with a negative 3-5 record in the NFC East. The second game is a matchup between Arizona and San Francisco, the game starts at 4:25 PM (ET). At the same time, Aaron Rodgers plays Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

Sunday Night Football will be hosted in Los Angeles, at the SoFi stadium, the Rams play the Titans, but the Titans will not have their star player Derrick Henry available, he will probably miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, Henry will undergo surgery and it is not clear when he will play again.