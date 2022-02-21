Between so much young blood and little experience there is still a man with more than one Super Bowl ring in his hand. His story is tough but he has earned the respect of the players where he has played as a starter or backup. Check here who is the quarterback with most ring playing today.

Tom Brady retired from the NFL, until a few months ago during the 2021-22 NFL season he was the quarterback with the most Super Bowl rings and he is still the winningest quarterback in NFL history. Another big name also recently retired, Ben Roethlisberger was another Super Bowl winner with two rings.

But today most quarterbacks are young, almost all of them are under 30 years old and most of them are talented but they don't have a team good enough to win a Super Bowl. The upcoming 2022 season will be filled with the best arms and dual-threat quarterbacks.

There are two ways to win a Super Bowl for a quarterback, one is as a starter playing the entire big game, that's the hardest way, and the other option is to win it as a backup quarterback. Backups also win rings despite not throwing a pass in the Super Bowl.

Who is the active quarterback with the most Super Bowl rings in 2022?

Jimmy Garoppolo is the only active quarterback with two Super Bowl rings, he won both rings as Tom Brady's backup quarterback when they both played for the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick.

Garoppolo could have had three rings if not for the loss in Super Bowl LIV, they had the advantage with 10 points in the last quarter of the game but the defense of the San Francisco 49ers (Jimmy's team) allowed 21 points and the Kansas City Chiefs won 20-31.

