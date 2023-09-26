The 2023 NFL season is finally here, and it’s already living up to the expectations. Even though we’ve only seen three weeks of action so far, the football community is already starting to predict who will stand out throughout the year.

While it’s still to soon to jump to any conclusion, many teams and players are starting to give reasons to believe (or not) in them for the remainder of the campaign.

Running backs usually draw much of the attention around the league, as they are those who often score touchdowns and help teams succeed. But this year, a quarterback is doing better on the ground than many star RBs, including Derrick Henry and Joe Mixon.

Lamar Jackson has more rushing yards than star RBs and any other QB

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has so far been unstoppable on the ground, rushing for 193 yards in three games. He owes much of this amazing stat to his incredible performance against the Indianapolis Colts, when he ran for 101 yards.

While the former MVP is nowhere near San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who leads the list with 353 yards, Jackson has more rushing yards than Mixon (180) and Henry (163), two of the best at the position.

Besides, he comfortably leads this stat among quarterbacks, as Justin Fields is second with 109 rushing yards. Only time will tell whether someone manages to stop the Ravens star.