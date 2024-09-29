The San Francisco 49ers are full of uncertainty about a possible season ending injury for Christian McCaffrey.

Christian McCaffrey was supposed to be a key factor for the San Francisco 49ers to make another Super Bowl run. However, one of the biggest stars in the NFL hasn’t played at all in the 2024 season.

The running back suffered a calf strain during preseason and is also dealing with an Achilles injury. Although the first medical diagnosis emphasized he could be ready for the opener, everything suddenly changed.

Now, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have been facing questions about a possible season ending injury for McCaffrey. If they want to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, this might be the turning point.

How long will Christian McCaffrey be on IR?

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers might finally catch a break as Christian McCaffrey could avoid a season ending injury. This is the possible timeline for the running back.

“Christian McCaffrey was in the news this week. McCaffrey traveled to Germany to get treatment on his Achilles injury. He is dealing with Achilles tendonitis and is on Injured Reserve. This is similar to a PRP treatment. My understanding, now that he is back in the United States, it seemed like the treatment went well. There is a chance you could run on hard ground, grass basically, this week. That would be a step forward.”

When will Christian McCaffrey play for the 49ers?

In a huge turn of events for the San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey could be back soon with the team after his treatment is progressing correctly. After weeks of speculation, there’s a possible date to return.

“Those worried about McCaffrey not playing at all this year, my understanding is the 49ers are not rushing, but they do expect him back at least by early November. That is a good sign for McCaffrey.”

