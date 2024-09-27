Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel have struggled with injuries throughout the 2024 NFL season, and now the San Francisco 49ers have provided a significant update on their health.

The 49ers entered the 2024 season as true contenders to win the upcoming Super Bowl. The club has built a very competitive roster in recent years, especially with a powerful offense full of stars.

Unfortunately, injuries have severely affected the team this season. Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, their star running back and wide receiver, have had limited playtime due to their health, with the team hoping to have them back as soon as possible.

What happened to Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel?

During the offseason, it was reported that Christian McCaffrey suffered a calf injury. Additionally, the elite running back has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis, which has kept him off the field this season.

On the other hand, Deebo Samuel suffered a calf injury in Week 2, causing him to sit out last week. Despite his absence, the 49ers were able to rely on Brandon Aiyuk, who is still pushing to become the WR1.

Fortunately, the 49ers have good news for their fans. Christian McCaffrey visited a specialist in Germany this week and received a positive update regarding his potential return this season.

Kyle Shanahan, the head coach, confirmed that McCaffrey could be healthy enough to practice in two weeks. He explained that placing him on IR was meant to ensure he gets full rest and avoids a more severe injury.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver

As for Deebo Samuel, the talented wide receiver was seen at today’s practice, which is an encouraging sign. The 49ers listed him as a limited participant, but he is expected to play this Sunday against the Patriots.

What is Christian McCaffrey’s contract with the 49ers?

Christian McCaffrey is currently playing under the four-year, $64 million contract he originally signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. When he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, the 49ers took over the remainder of that contract, which includes an average annual salary of $16 million.

The deal includes $38 million in guaranteed money, and McCaffrey is set to remain with the 49ers through the 2025 season. This contract reflects his versatility and value as both a rusher and receiver, solidifying his place as a key piece of the 49ers’ offense.

