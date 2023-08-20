Aaron Rodgers is a veteran quarterback who recently joined the New York Jets with the hope that he and other top offensive players will be the solution for the franchise to return to the playoffs.

However, if things don’t work out with Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have Zach Wilson who could easily continue as QB1 during the upcoming 2023 NFL season. And in case of an emergency, there is Tim Boyle as a third option.

The most important thing that Aaron Rodgers brings to the Jets franchise is his personal experience. He knows what it’s like to win a Super Bowl, and he has played multiple times in the playoffs.

When will Aaron Rodgers play for the Jets in 2023?

According to a recent public article in the New York Post by Brian Costello, Rodgers’ debut with the Jets will be on Saturday, August 26 against the New York Giants in what will be the last game of the 2023 preseason.

Until now, Zach Wilson has been the starter in the first three games of the preseason. The Jets were waiting for the right moment for Rodgers. About his debut, Brian Costello wrote: “The game is actually a Giants home game, so Rodgers’ first start as a Jet at MetLife Stadium will technically be a road game.”

Rodgers played with the Green Bay Packers from 2005 to 2022. He won a single Super Bowl in 2010, and he was MVP four times (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021) and a 10-time Pro Bowler, just to name a few of his multiple awards.

Source:

https://nypost.com/2023/08/20/aaron-rodgers-to-make-new-york-jets-debut-against-new-york-giants/