It has not been the best season for the Green Bay Packers, but there's someone that could change this: Odell Beckham Jr. As Aaron Rodgers has lost a new target, the NFC North team could be pushing to sign the wide receiver.

It is that time of the season where all the teams have to decide which path to take: to tank or to go for everything. For the Green Bay Packers it seems like the second option is the best. Now, after losing a new target for Aaron Rodgers, it is time for the NFC North team to sign Odell Beckham Jr. for the end of the 2022 NFL regular campaign.

It's been a rough season for the Packers. After a huge drama surrounding Aaron Rodger's future, the quarterback decided to stay and try to win another championship with Green Bay this 2022 season.

Unfortunately, it seems like the Division title is far for them with a great season by the Vikings, but there's still a chance to go to Playoffs through the Wild Card round. For that, the Packers could be pushing to sign Odell Beckham Jr. after losing a wide receiver.

Packers part ways with former third-round, time for Odell Beckham Jr.?

When Aaron Rodgers decided to stay in Green Bay, he asked the front office to give him more weapons. Unfortunately, this plan doesn't seem to be working for the quarterback as the Packers have announced they will release a former third-round pick.

Amari Rodgers was cut by the Packers this November 15 after Green Bay tried to give him lots of opportunities. They experimented with the wide receiver as a punt returner, but four fumbles this season were enough for the team to take this decision.

It is true that he received less opportunities lately, but Aaron Rodgers likes to have options and Amari was one of those. Now, the quarterback could be putting some extra pressure to the front office to get him a new wide receiver and Odell Beckham Jr. is available.

Recently, Aaron Rodgers talked about the possibility of signing the Super Bowl LVI champion this year. It has been reported that OBJ wants to sign with a team that definitely will fight for the title, so that's a point that might not play in favour of the Packers in comparison to the Bills or Cowboys, who have been also linked with the wide receiver.

This decision must be taken soon. The Packers are fighting for a Wild Card spot as the NFC North belongs to the Vikings and this doesn't seem to be changing soon. OBJ could be the key piece for them to get a ticket to the Playoffs and give Rodgers another Super Bowl ring this year.