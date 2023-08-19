The Baltimore Ravens won their first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles 20-19. The backup players showed good form against a tough opponent.

The real test for the Ravens’ offense will come on September 10 against the Houston Texans in their first regular season game, which will be played at home at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens added a total of 12 new players to their roster, including Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr. They want to have a strong offensive line during the regular season in order to avoid Lamar Jackson’s need to run the ball.

How many people attended the Baltimore Ravens preseason opener?

The official gamebook published on NFL.com shows that 70,647 people attended the Ravens’ preseason opener. They will not play another home game during the preseason, as their remaining games are against the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lamar Jackson will be the Ravens’ starting quarterback for the upcoming regular season, but they now have three backups in case he gets injured: Anthony Brown, Tyler Huntley, and Josh Johnson.