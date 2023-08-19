The Buffalo Bills won their first game of the 2023 NFL preseason against the Indianapolis Colts in a close 23-19 victory at Highmark Stadium. The Bills will not play at home again during the preseason.

The preseason is not a good indicator of how a team will perform in the regular season, as it is mostly used to give players who do not get much playing time during the regular season a chance to showcase their skills.

The Bills look solid heading into the season, as they have a roster that is very similar to the one that made it to the playoff last season. The only major offseason additions were Deonte Harty and Connor McGovern

How many people attended the Buffalo Bills preseason opener?

According to the official gamebook published on the NFL.com website, the Buffalo Bills had an attendance of 70,326 for their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. They still have two games remaining in the preseason, against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears.

The Bills currently have four players on the reserve list: Von Miller and Jordan Phillips are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, Nyheim Hines is on the non-football injury list (NFI), and Zach Davidson is on the injured reserve (IR) list.