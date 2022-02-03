The Cincinnati Bengals head into Super Bowl LVI in high spirits aiming to get their hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy. Joe Burrow is facing a huge opportunity early in his career, but everything could have been very different.

Joe Burrow has certainly lived up to the expectations that were around him when he entered the NFL. And now he's just one step away from going down in the history books if he leads the Cincinnati Bengals to a long-awaited Super Bowl triumph.

The LSU product can become the first player to win a Heisman Trophy, a college national championship, and a Vince Lombardy trophy when the Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams on February 13. That would be quite a milestone for the 25-year-old.

Burrow has already made a name for himself in the league, living up to the hype a first overall pick always brings. Getting the first selection not always pays off for every team, but it has certainly did for the Bengals, who went from 2-14 in 2019 to Super Bowl participants two seasons later. However, it could have been a completely different story if Joey took another path as a kid.

Joe Burrow on the decision that could have changed his football career

“I wanted to be a running back or a receiver; I don’t know why,” Burrow said, via NFL.com. “I guess I thought in Pee Wee football we weren’t going to throw the ball very much, so I wanted to have the ball in my hand. Obviously, I’m glad it worked out the way that it did. This is my career. I don’t know if I’d be an NFL wide receiver. That’s probably a pipe dream. But I can play quarterback pretty well.

“I think my favorite part about playing quarterback (is) there’s great players at every position in the NFL, but I think only a few really affect the game in a drastic way, and I think quarterback is the one position on the field that can really affect the game on every single play and I like having the ball in my hands every play and being able to win or lose with me,” he added.

Fortunately, Burrow's Pee wee football coach steered him in the right direction and time has clearly proved him right. Not only he had a successful time as a quarterback in college, but Burrow is about to cement his legacy at the highest level.