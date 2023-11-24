NFL Black Friday: What happens if New York Jets lose to Miami Dolphins in Week 12?

The New York Jets were full of hope before the start of the 2023 season when they signed Aaron Rodgers. However, the dream of a Super Bowl was destroyed on the fourth play of the year when the legendary quarterback suffered an Achilles injury.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are a contender to win the AFC alongside the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. They have a spectacular offense with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Furthermore, the defense got a major boost with the return of Jalen Ramsey.

So, the Jets arrive to Week 12 with no margin of error if they want to reach the NFL playoffs and give Rodgers a shot at a comeback. It’s important to remember Zach Wilson has been benched and Tim Boyle will be the starter.

That’s why, this is almost an elimination game for the Jets in the first ever Black Friday matchup. Read here to find out what happens if New York lose to the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Black Friday: What happens if the Jets lose against the Dolphins in Week 12?

If the Jets lose to the Dolphins in Week 12, New York will be on the verge of elimination with a 4-7 record. The final stretch on their schedule has Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Washington, Cleveland and the New England Patriots.

In case the Dolphins beat the Jets, a return for Aaron Rodgers would become almost impossible as he might risk a career-ending injury with almost no real chances to get to the playoffs.

The path to an unexpected Super Bowl for New York has to go first through Miami on Black Friday and then, inevitably, they’ll have to beat the Falcons and the Texans to give Rodgers hope. If the Jets shock the NFL with those three wins, anything would be possible with Aaron back.