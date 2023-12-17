Brock Purdy is having a special season with the San Francisco 49ers, but it’s clear he’s not the only key player driving their success. Several others have contributed to their impressive run this season.

Brock Purdy, the 262nd pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, has defied all odds and become the hottest name in the league. He won another game in Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals 45-29, marking the sixth consecutive victory for them since Week 10.

Purdy’s emergence has sparked a debate about the value of experience in the quarterback position. His success challenges the notion that only seasoned veterans can win in the NFL. Could this be the start of a new era where athleticism and intelligence trump pedigree?

Purdy’s MVP favorite player

According to a recent statement from Brock Purdy during Week 15, his favorite player who should win the MVP is his teammate Christian McCaffrey, with McCaffrey being one of the key running backs to the franchise’s current 11-3 record.

It’s like clockwork – every year, the NFL season reaches its climax, and a quarterback is draped in the shimmering cloak of the MVP award. It is almost impossible for a player from another position to be named MVP.

Christian McCaffrey joined the 49ers in 2022 after spending almost 6 seasons playing for the Carolina Panthers, he was drafted during 2017 as round 1 pick 8.

The San Francisco 49ers play in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens in what will be a ‘Christmas Game’ on December 25 at home at Levi’s Stadium.