NFL: The starting quarterback who has to split rent with a roomate due to low salary

It’s uncommon to witness a starting NFL player facing financial issues. However, an elite quarterback has recently disclosed that he needs to split rent with a roommate because of his low salary.

The National Football League (NFL) stands as one of the most prominent forms of entertainment in the United States. The viewership and interest in the sport have been steadily on the rise, and the league is fully cognizant of the heightened attention it’s receiving.

For this reason, the league has made concerted efforts to ensure its players are well-compensated with highly appealing contracts. Financial stability among the athletes is paramount to delivering an outstanding performance for the fans.

Brock Purdy reveals he needs to share rent with a roomate

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers chose Brock Purdy as the final pick in the NFL Draft. Although he wasn’t anticipated to see much playing time, injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo provided him with an opportunity to take the field.

Since Brock Purdy entered the league as the ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers didn’t offer him a substantial contract. San Francisco signed the quarterback to a 4-year, $3.7 million deal, which isn’t sufficient for him to afford living in the Bay Area.

Purdy is living off a $870,000 salary in the third most expensive city in the United States. “So he (a roomate) and I are still splitting rent,” the second-year quarterback said. “I still drive my Toyota Sequoia. Other than that, it’s pretty simple.”

Can Brock Purdy get a contract extension this year?

Brock Purdy has the option to sign a contract extension after the third year of his rookie deal, and he’s currently in the second year of that contract.