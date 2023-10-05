NFL: Top wideout has more TDs and career receiving yards than the Chiefs' WR group

The Kansas City Chiefs boast a formidable offense under the leadership of Patrick Mahomes. Nonetheless, there’s a standout wideout in the NFL who outperforms their entire WR group, amassing more touchdowns and career yards than all of them combined.

Over the past six years, the Kansas City Chiefs have established themselves as a remarkable team. They’ve assembled an impressive roster, and their offense has consistently dominated opponents, largely due to the exceptional talent of Patrick Mahomes.

This year, the AFC West squad is once again considered a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Playing in Las Vegas for the last game of the season is crucial for them as they aim to add another Vince Lombardi Trophy to their collection.

Justin Jefferson has better career stats than all the wide receivers of the Chiefs combined

There’s no doubt that Justin Jefferson is one of the premier wide receivers in the entire NFL. He has had an amazing career playing for the Minnesota Vikings, and there’s little question that he’s the best at his position in the league today.

This week, Kansas City is set to face Jefferson’s Minnesota Vikings. Despite the Chiefs boasting a remarkable offense, Justin has outperformed the entire group of wide receivers on the AFC West team.

During his career, Justin Jefferson has accumulated 357 receptions for 5,368 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 27 games with over 100 receiving yards. None of the Chiefs’ receivers can match his impressive stats.

Justin Watson, Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Richie James, and Justyn Ross are the receivers of the Chiefs. Combined, they all have 328 receptions, 4,838 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 7 games with 100+ yards.

What is Justin Jefferson’s contract with the Minnesota Vikings?

Justin Jefferson signed a 4-year, $13 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, but he’s expected to receive a contract extension soon.