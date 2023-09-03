Kyler Murray was initially viewed as the franchise quarterback who would save the Arizona Cardinals. However, the former 1st overall pick is currently giving the NFC West team a really hard time, and the club is facing huge financial problems because of him.

In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the 1st overall pick. They clearly needed a quarterback, but there were many doubts surrounding the former Oklahoma player, especially concerning his health and size.

Unfortunately, the quarterback is now giving the Cardinals a really hard time. At the end of the 2022 season, Murray suffered a torn ACL, and it’s uncertain whether he will be able to play in the upcoming campaign because of it.

Cardinals may pay a lot of money to Kyler Murray even if he doesn’t play

Kyler Murray is facing a huge challenge this year. The quarterback is recovering from one of the most difficult injuries for a football player as it is a torn ACL. His 2023 season is in jeopardy, but not his paychecks.

According to NFL Insider Mike Florio, the Cardinals would owe Kyler Murray $37 million in 2024, $29M in 2025 and $26M in 2026 in injury guarantees if he can’t pass a physical before March.

Florio says that Arizona might keep Murray on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list throughout the 2023 season to keep him away from more injuries. This would make the physical easier for him, and then they could move on from the quarterback to select a new one in the next NFL Draft.

Is Kyler Murray injured?

On December, while playing against the New England Patriots, Kyler Murray tore his ACL due to a non-contact injury, and his right knee is still in recovery. It is uncertain if he will be able to play the 2023 season.