The Arizona Cardinals face a tough challenge this year. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the NFC West team is preparing everything to compete, and now they have shared a massive hint about Kyler Murray’s future.

It has been very difficult for the Cardinals to find the right path recently. Even though they brought in Kyler Murray as the franchise quarterback who was expected to save them, the quarterback has been unable to do so despite being surrounded by many talented players.

At the conclusion of the 2022 season, Murray suffered a torn ACL while playing against the New England Patriots. His upcoming campaign is in jeopardy, and the Cardinals have dropped a significant hint about their plans for their quarterback this year.

Cardinals make intriguing roster move regarding Kyler Murray

Cardinals fans are really worried about their 2023 NFL season, specially regarding Kyler Murray. The quarterback is recovering from his torn ACL, and everyone is wondering if he will play this year.

Despite Murray’s absence from the first few games of the season, it appears that the Cardinals haven’t lost faith in his availability this year. Therefore, Arizona has dropped a significant hint about the quarterback’s future.

Today, Arizona announced the club’s captains for the year, including Kyler Murray on the list. This suggests their anticipation of him playing this season and leading the team on the field.

Are the Arizona Cardinals planning to move on from Kyler Murray?

Rumors suggest that the Cardinals may be interested in tanking this year to secure the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and select Caleb Williams, potentially moving on from Kyler Murray. Nevertheless, the decision to name him the team’s captain might put an end to this speculation.