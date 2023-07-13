The 2022 NFL season ended earlier than expected for Kyler Murray. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback tore his ACL towards the end of the year, and now he has shared his honest perspective on the injury and its progress.

Back in 2019, the Cardinals picked Kyler Murray with the 1st-overall selection in the NFL Draft. He has had four decent seasons, but unfortunately the most recent one was a complete nightmare for him.

On December 12th, Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL in the game against the New England Patriots. He obviously couldn’t finish the season, and fans are wondering if he will be able to start the upcoming campaign because of the injury.

Kyler Murray shares huge update about his ACL injury

The end of the regular season was certainly not the best for Kyler Murray. The former 1st-overall pick suffered a torn ACL in the game against the Patriots, abruptly ending his 2022 campaign.

The recovery for this injury is lengthy, as he underwent surgery. However, the quarterback appears optimistic about the possibility of being available for the start of the season and providing assistance to his team right from the beginning.

“It’s got to be a positive. There really is no option for it to be a negative,” Murray said, via the team’s official website. “I feel you get your little grace period right after it happens, dwell on it, soak in it, let the feelings take over. After that, (expletive), we gotta go. Life doesn’t stop. The job doesn’t stop. And I’m not going to stop.”

After four seasons, Murray holds a 25-31-1 record with the Cardinals. Last offseason, he signed a 5-year, $230.5 million contract extension, so he really needs to improve this year to prove he’s worthy of that deal.