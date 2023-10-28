Brock Purdy’s rise to the starting quarterback position of the San Francisco 49ers as a backup is a rare story in the NFL. Third-string quarterbacks are typically not expected to see much playing time, let alone start games. However, Purdy made the most of his opportunity in 2022, leading the 49ers to a 7-1 record in the games he started and finished.

It is very difficult for a college quarterback to become a starter in the NFL, especially when they are low-drafted like Purdy was in 2022 as a 262nd overall pick (Mr. Irrelevant). In recent years, only about half of all quarterbacks drafted in the first round go on to become starters, and that number is even lower for low-drafted quarterbacks.

Despite the challenges, there have been a few low-drafted quarterbacks who have gone on to become successful starters in the NFL. Some examples include Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Dak Prescott.

The college QB that plays like Brock Purdy

During a talk between Aaron Taylor and coach Rick Neuheisel of CBS Sports, the latter mentioned that college quarterback Graham Mertz of the Florida Gators is the equivalent of Brock Purdy during this college football season.

Mertz was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school. He was ranked as a four-star quarterback in the country by ESPN, 247Sports, and Rivals. He chose to attend Wisconsin, where he was expected to be the starting quarterback as a freshman.

In 2021, Mertz took over as the starting quarterback for the Badgers. He had a solid season, completing 169/284 of his passes for 1,958 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Mertz is a talented quarterback with a lot of potential. He has a strong arm and good mobility. However, he needs to be more consistent with his accuracy and decision-making. If he can improve in those areas, he could be a valuable asset to a NFL team.

How to know if a college quarterback is having a good season?

College quarterbacks are under a lot of pressure to perform well. They are often the face of their team and are expected to lead them to victory. There are a number of factors that can be considered when evaluating a college quarterback’s season, including: Wins and losses, Statistics, Efficiency, Impact on the team.

How hard is it for a college quarterback like Mertz to become an NFL starter?

First, the NFL is a very competitive league, and even the best quarterbacks from college need time to adjust to the speed and complexity of the professional game. Second, Mertz will be competing with well-established veterans and highly drafted rookies for the starting job. Third, Mertz will need to learn a new offensive system and build rapport with new teammates.