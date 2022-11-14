There are not many weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season but Odell Beckham Jr. is still out there. The Cowboys are among the teams that should consider his signing to challenge for the Super Bowl.

10 weeks into the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is starting to look more serious. Of course, there are still quite a few weeks left, but not so much. For many teams, there's little margin for error.

Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. is still without a team. The star wideout has been a free agent since the end of last season, having missed much of the current campaign due to a knee injury sustained during the 2022 Super Bowl.

But the 3x Pro Bowl wide receiver is expected to be cleared soon, which is why we could see him back on the gridiron in the final weeks of the year. These three teams should consider signing Beckham in order to increase their Super Bowl aspirations.

3. New York Giants

The Giants may not be among the candidates to win or even make the Super Bowl, but it would be a shame to waste such a great start to the season. At 7-2, New York should try and finish strongly to clinch a playoff berth.

With Beckham on board, not only they may secure a place in the postseason, but could also dream with making a run to the championship game. After all, they may not have the chance to sign him as a free agent again.

2. Dallas Cowboys

Though it's not like the offense is the problem, as the team has other concerns in defense, Beckham could be the missing piece the Dallas Cowboys need to be seen as legit contenders.

Dak Prescott would certainly be benefited by having one of the best WRs in the game, and to have him in free agency seems to be an opportunity too good to waste. At least they should give it a try and let time tell whether it was worth it.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are on a 3-6 record, and it doesn't look like things are getting any much better. Right now, Los Angeles is on a three-game losing streak. On top of that, Cooper Kupp's ankle injury is expected to keep him on the sidelines for some time.

Therefore, bringing Beckham back would be ideal. Not only we're talking about one of the best wideouts in the league, but one that already helped Matthew Stafford win the Super Bowl last season. Now it would make even more sense for them to re-sign him.