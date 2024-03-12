The 2024 free agency market has not started in the best way possible for the Dallas Cowboys. In response to this situation, Dak Prescott’s brother has slammed Jerry Jones and the team’s front office over their recent poor management.

The Cowboys have truly struggled to field a competitive squad in the last 28 years. Despite adding several top players, the club has failed to find the right path, leaving fans increasingly desperate.

Jerry Jones, the team’s owner, has faced severe criticism for decisions that have harmed the team. Now, Dak Prescott’s brother has decided to intervene and send a strong message to the club regarding their poor managerial skills.

Dak Prescott’s brother issues strong warning to the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have faced severe criticism during the start of the 2024 free agency. Thus far, the Lone Star team has only signed long snapper Trent Sieg, and fans are decidedly unhappy with their slow approach to acquiring new players.

Across the league, several stars have signed with new clubs during this free agency period. Despite expectations of a blockbuster move from the Cowboys, they have yet to make one, leaving Dak Prescott’s brother growing increasingly desperate.

On social media, Tad Prescott slammed the Cowboys for their failure to sign new players. He wrote on X, ‘So, if it wasn’t clear already, it is now. The Eagles have the best front office in the NFL.’

This is undeniably a strong message for Jerry Jones, especially considering that the Eagles are the Cowboys’ biggest rivals in the NFC East. Coming from the brother of the starting quarterback, Jones should not be very pleased at this moment.

Will the Cowboys sign a new running back for the 2024 season?

In the start of the free agency, Tony Pollard left the Dallas Cowboys to sign with the Tennessee Titans. It was rumored that the NFC East team was interested in his return, but the running back went for the best offer on the table.

Players such as Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs, among others, have already signed with a new team. Some running backs still available are Ezekiel Elliott, Alexander Mattison, or Clyde Edwards-Helaire.