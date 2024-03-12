Derrick Henry's contract at Ravens: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

There’s a new running back in the backfield of the Baltimore Ravens. Derrick Henry has left the Tennessee Titans to play in the AFC North, signing a lucrative deal that he has been seeking for a long time.

The Ravens have bolstered their roster with a remarkable running back. Derrick Henry, who has been the NFL’s rushing leader since his arrival in 2016, joins a team that prioritizes offense in their gameplan.

Unable to secure a contract extension with the Titans, Henry became a free agent this year. Without hesitation, the Ravens offered him a very attractive deal to join them for the 2024 season.

Derrick Henry’s salary at the Baltimore Ravens

The waiting is over for Derrick Henry. The elite running back will play for his second NFL team this year, as the Ravens decided to give Lamar Jackson a new weapon to use next season.

Last year, the Ravens attempted to trade for Henry, but the Titans rejected the proposal. Now that he has become a free agent, it was easier for Baltimore to sign him, although they had to pay him well to convince him.

Henry signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Ravens. This contract includes up to $20 million in incentives, with $9 million guaranteed for the 2024 season. As a result, the Pro Bowler will remain one of the five highest-paid running backs in the league.

The 30-year-old running back has had a remarkable career. In eight seasons, he has registered 9,502 rushing yards on 2,030 attempts (averaging 4.6 yards per carry), scored 93 combined touchdowns, and gained 1,458 receiving yards.

How much does Derrick Henry make a week?

With this lucrative deal, Derrick Henry’s money average per year is $8 million. If we break it down on a monthly basis, the running back makes $666,666 million a month. That would make it $166,666 a week; $23,809 a day; $992 an hour; $16.53 a minute; or $0.27 a second.