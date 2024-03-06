Travis Kelce just won the third Super Bowl of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. It was another epic performance alongside Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Of course, Kelce has been one of the biggest stories worldwide because of his relationship with Taylor Swift and, as a consequence, his podcast ‘New Heights’ reached amazing levels of audience.

Now, in a surprising revelation for the entire NFL, Travis Kelce admitted the Dallas Cowboys had a lot of interest in drafting him. However, a controversial episode changed the future of two franchises.

Travis Kelce took a massive shot at Dallas Cowboys

A few days ago, the NFL Combine took place at Indianapolis and Travis Kelce remembered what was his experience at the event in 2013. The legendary tight end spoke about a terrible interview with the Dallas Cowboys, a team which wrote him out because of his previous one-year suspension in college football.

It’s important to remember that Kelce got that punishment following a failed drug test with the Cincinnati Bearcats. According to Travis, the Cowboys’ scouting team believed he won’t succeed in the NFL. This was his answer to them:

“If you guys think I’m gonna be that kind of guy or you’re questioning if I’m still that person after everything that I’ve battled through to get to where I am now from missing a season, then you guys should probably go somewhere else and pick somebody else. And that’s exactly what they did.”

In the 2013 Draft, the tight end position was a need for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, but considering Kelce’s background, head coach Jason Garrett and team’s ownership chose not to give him an opportunity. As a result, Dallas selected Gavin Escobar, letting go of a future Hall of Famer.