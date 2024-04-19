Dan Campbell, head coach of the Detroit Lions, played an important role in the comeback of the team's black uniforms.

The Detroit Lions will once again don their black uniforms in the 2024 NFL season. However, the return of these uniforms would not have been possible without Dan Campbell, who had a master plan for this to happen.

After many years of waiting, the Lions have finally became a true contender in the NFL. Now, the NFC North team is regarded as one of the best in the league, mostly thanks to Dan Campbell’s remarkable job.

The head coach has been able to build a highly competitive roster since his arrival. Additionally, he has made some off-the-field changes that have brought joy to all the team’s fans.

Dan Campbell asked the Lions to bring back their black uniforms

This year, several teams have presented new uniforms that they will use in the 2024 NFL season. The Lions didn’t want to be left behind, so they have unveiled their new kits for the upcoming campaign.

The Lions will use three kits next year: white and blue, blue and silver, and black and blue. This last one replaces the silver and blue jersey, and for many fans it is the best one.

On social media, fans reacted to the news, expressing their love for the black and blue kit. However, they should be thankful to Dan Campbell for the return of these uniforms.

According to the team’s president, Rod Wood, the head coach requested the return of the black jerseys in 2021. Campbell asked the front office for their reinstatement, and they agreed under one condition: winning the NFC North.

“We’re in the draft room literally months into his tenure, and he wore the black when he was here,” Wood said to reporters Thursday, via WXYZ Detroit. “He said, ‘Rod, when can we get the black jerseys back?’

“I said, ‘I’ll make a deal, when you win the division I’ll bring the black jerseys back.’ So I went out on a limb. Thankfully, he delivered. That’s a true story.”

When was the last time the Lions used their black jerseys?

Campbell joined the Lions in 2021 and immediately asked them for the return of the black uniforms. The team didn’t wear them since 2016, and now they hope to find success wearing these units.