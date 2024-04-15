A few years ago, the Los Angeles Rams made the decision to part ways with Jared Goff and trade him to the Detroit Lions, a situation that the quarterback has not forgotten.

NFL News: Jared Goff throws shade at the Rams for trading him to the Lions

Jared Goff hasn’t passed the page on the Los Angeles Rams trading him to the Detroit Lions. Now, the quarterback has sent a strong message to his former team about this situation.

In 2021, the Rams made the decision to part ways with Jared Goff, their former 1st overall pick. The NFC West team aimed to secure a top-tier quarterback, leading them to agree to terms with the Lions to acquire Matthew Stafford.

Even though Goff found himself on a highly competitive team, he hasn’t forgotten what the Rams did to him. Now, the quarterback has sent them a message in response to what was a shocking trade that year.

Jared Goff sends strong message to the Rams, thanks them for his trade to the Lions

When Jared Goff was traded to the Detroit Lions, many fans believed it signaled the end of his career. He joined a club that historically struggled to succeed, but since his arrival, things have taken a positive turn.

Despite the Rams winning a Super Bowl since Goff’s departure, the quarterback is determined to achieve the same success with the Lions. The NFC North team has shown improvement since his arrival, and he’s grateful to them for placing their trust in him.

“In hindsight, (being traded to Detroit) was the greatest thing that ever happened to me, for my career and my development as a human,” Goff said, via NFL.com.

“Being shipped off and being sent to a place to die, essentially, is what a lot of people think it was, and I was never going to allow that to happen,” Goff said. “I’m fortunate enough to be around a lot of good coaches and players in Detroit that support me and help me reach my potential.”

What did the Rams gave the Lions in the Stafford-Goff trade?

January 30, 2021, marked a significant change for Jared Goff. The former 1st overall pick was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions in a move that surprised the entire NFL.

Given the Rams’ interest in Matthew Stafford, they had to relinquish two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and Jared Goff in order to acquire the quarterback they desired.