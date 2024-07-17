NFL executive reveals why Josh Allen is the most overrated quarterback in the league

Josh Allen appears at No.3 in the latest ESPN survey of top current quarterbacks in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes leads the list which considered votes from coaches, scouts and executives.

Mahomes is followed in the ranking by Joe Burrow, Allen, Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, CJ Stroud, Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott.

However, the list has sparked a national debate about who should be in or out at the quarterback position. The Buffalo Bills’ star is one of the most controversial picks for many experts.

Is Josh Allen an overrated quarterback in the NFL?

After the survey became trending topic for many days, Jeremy Fowler reported that a veteran NFL executive was absolutely shocked by Josh Allen’s presence in the Top 3.

“One of the more overrated players in the NFL. Immense talent but he makes a lot of mistakes. He’s underdeveloped at winning at the line of scrimmage and tends to lock on to targets. He is more of a thrower than a precision passer. Forces throws into traffic.”