Ezekiel Elliott was expected to end his career with the Dallas Cowboys, where he began his NFL career in 2016. However, things changed in 2023 when he was released by the franchise in March. A few months later, he signed with Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots on a one-year contract.

It is unlikely that Elliott will be with the Patriots for the rest of his career, as a one-year contract is usually a sign that a player is being tested. If he has a bad season with the Patriots in 2023, Elliott will likely have to look for a new team in 2024.

The Patriots have five running backs on their roster for the upcoming regular season. Belichick wants all of them to play during the season, with Elliott being a key piece to help mentor the younger players.

What did Ezekiel Elliot say about Bill Belichick?

In a recent video posted by the Patriots on CLNS, Elliott had some positive things to say about his new team and coach. He called Belichick “a great coach” and “a funny guy.” He also said that Belichick “demands excellence of this team, and he knows how to get it out of you.”

Aside from calling Belichick a “funny guy,” Elliott said that he is excited to be with the Patriots and compete for a championship. He said, “It feels good. I’ve been at home for a while, so it feels good to get back to ball, getting out there on the field and playing the game that I love.”