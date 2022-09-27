The NFL season has been full of surprises, but there's still plenty of time to bounce back and win your fantasy football league.

Raise your hand if you've gone 0-3 through the first three weeks of NFL Fantasy Football. Don't worry; it's not time to panic yet, and there's no need to waive the white flag and just give up. We got you.

Finding sleepers and waiver wire gems is the best way to get ahead of your competition in Fantasy Football. So, read carefully, and you won't be the one having to go through humiliating penalties at the end of the season.

This week's slate features plenty of opportunities to land diamonds in the rough and players who could break out despite being available in most leagues. Here, we present you with our top 3 waiver wire pickups for Week 4.

NFL Fantasy 2022: Top 3 Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 4

3. Jamaal Williams

It was just a matter of time before D'Andre Swift got hurt and unfortunately, it didn't take long. So, there's no way Jamaal Williams should be up for grabs in your league, given how run-heavy the Detroit Lions' offense has been.

Williams is coming off putting up 107 total yards and two scores, and he did that vs. the Minnesota Vikings' stout defense. He'll have elite usage until Swift is able to come back from that shoulder injury.

2. Khalil Herbert

David Montgomery hurt his knee, and ankle and it's not like he was very impressive while healthy, either. Khalil Herbert took over and he looked sharp, quick, and nearly unstoppable in Week 3.

The Chicago Bears trusted Herbert down the stretch, and he responded by shredding through the Houston Texans' defense on every snap. He'll be a nice streaming option even if Montgomery is back on the gridiron.

1. Romeo Doubs

It took him three weeks, but Aaron Rodgers has officially found his WR1. He had plenty of praise for Romeo Doubs during training camp, and it seems like the rookie wideout has finally earned his trust.

Doubs made the most of Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson being out. The Green Bay Packers don't have many options, but he was explosive, efficient, and piled up plenty of yards after the catch. He can be a stud in no time.