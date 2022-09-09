The 2022 NFL season is finally underway, so Fantasy Football is officially back! Here, we let you know about the top 3 waiver wire pickups for Week 1.

The National Football League is officially back, and if you want to beat your friends at Fantasy Football as badly as the Buffalo Bills beat the Los Angeles Rams, then you've definitely come to the right place.

Everybody knows stars are going to fare well every week. So, I guess no one was surprised to see Cooper Kupp pile up 31.8 FPS in his season debut, as it would be more of a shock to see him struggle after such a historic season.

Fantasy Football is won with the little, yet impactful moves. Those waiver wire pickups can take you to great lengths every week, which is why we're going to let you know about the three guys you need to target right now.

Fantasy Football: 3 Waiver Wire Pickups Ahead Of Week 1

3. Rondale Moore

The Arizona Cardinals traded for Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, who should be their WR1 until DeAndre Hopkins serves that six-game suspension. Until then, then Rondale Moore should be heavily involved in their passing game.

A.J. Green isn't getting any younger, and Zach Ertz is questionable ahead of their season debut. Even if he plays, Moore could see enough target volume to make a big impact with his speed and ability to create separation.

2. Rachaad White

While he's listed as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' RB2, it shouldn't take long before Rachaad White proves his worth in this league. He was an elite pass-catcher during his days at ASU, and Tom Brady has historically thrived next to guys with that skill set.

Leonard Fournette is inefficient, out of shape, and often hurt, and even if he leads the team in touches, White should handle most of the third-down snaps and goal-line situations. He's a must-add after outplaying Giovanni Bernard for the passing-down role in training camp.

1. Sammy Watkins

You know it's coming. Week One Sammy Watkins is inevitable, like Thanos. He's been a stud in the first game of the season throughout his entire career, and he's never had a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers throwing him the football.

Watkins can't be trusted to be efficient or even healthy for a full season, but you gotta love the matchup and the situation. Christian Watson barely practiced, Allen Lazard is hurt, and the Green Bay Packers don't have that much depth at WR right now.