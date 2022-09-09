Baker Mayfield's exit from the Cleveland Browns was not the best one. Now, one of his former teammates revealed that he didn't respond to the quarterback's farewell message after signing with the Panthers.

The relationship between Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns is more than broken. Now, one of his former teammates admitted that he didn't even respond to the farewell message that the quarterback sent him after signing with the Panthers.

Baker Mayfield played four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before they decided to take different paths. After this breakup, both parties revealed some deep issues that not everybody knew about.

Even though these problems seemed to be only between the organization and the player, it was now revealed that the quarterback's former teammates were not very happy with him, which could've been another reason why the Browns released him.

Former Baker Mayfield's teammate snubbed the quarterback's farewell message

Fate will reunite Baker Mayfield with the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. But it seems like he will not be very well received by his former teammates as Myles Garrett admitted he didn't respond the text message in which the quarterback said “appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together.”

“I read (the text), but you know, there were some disagreements we had at a base level, and I’m not mad at the guy or feeling any way towards it, but I just didn’t know how to reply to that, so I didn’t,” said Myles Garrett to cleveland.com. “But I still think he’s a hell of a competitor, and he’s a great guy to have on your side and I’m rooting for him. I think he has a great family, but he’s the opposition now, and at the end of the day, I’ve got to take him out.”