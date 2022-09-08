The wait is over. The 2022 NFL season is finally here, and the football community couldn’t be happier about it. Here, check out what will be the playoff format for this year.

The moment we’ve been waiting for is here. Football fans all over the world are in for a treat as the 2022 NFL regular season gets underway. Here, you will find everything you need to know about the playoff format.

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams got their hands on the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy with an epic Super Bowl triumph at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the next weeks, we’ll see which teams are ready to challenge for the title.

While many consider this could finally be the year of the Buffalo Bills, they will certainly face stiff competition along the way. Tom Brady is back, Russell Wilson is off to a fresh start, and Aaron Rodgers wants to get the job done with the Packers. This is how the postseason will work this season.

What is the NFL playoff format for 2022-23?

The 2022 NFL playoff format will be the same than last year, with 14 teams making the postseason. While seven teams from each conference make the playoffs, only the No.1 seeds get a bye to the divisional round. The other 12 teams have to start from the Wild Card round of their respective conferences.

NFC: 7 playoff berths. 1st seed gets bye to Divisional Round of NFC.

Wild Card round:

No. 2 seed vs. No. 7.

No. 3 vs. No. 6.

No. 4 vs. No. 5.

AFC: 7 playoff berths. 1st seed gets bye to Divisional Round of AFC.

Wild Card round:

No. 2 seed vs. No. 7.

No. 3 vs. No. 6.

No. 4 vs. No. 5.

The NFL decided to expand the playoff format from 12 to 14 teams last year, ending a format that ran from 1990 through 2020. It was the second modification to the football postseason, which had already expanded from 10 to 12 teams in 1990.

When do the 2022-23 NFL playoffs start?

The 2022 NFL playoffs get underway on Saturday, January 14, 2023 with the Wild Card round. The Divisional Round starts the next week, followed by the Conference Championship games. The 2023 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.