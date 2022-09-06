Matthew Stafford's undisclosed elbow injury has been a major concern for the Los Angeles Rams throughout the offseason. Fortunately, the Super Bowl-winning QB will be ready for Week 1.

However, recent reports state that he's still week-to-week with his injury treatment, so there's still chance he misses a game, especially considering the fact he needs to get some rest to go back to full strength.

Moreover, it seems like Stafford feels way below 100% right now. He didn't want to get into details or make a big fuzz out of it, but he didn't sound like a guy who's back to full strength just yet.

NFL Rumors: Matthew Stafford Still Struggling With Elbow Injury

"I feel good. I'm ready to go. No limitations," Stafford told the media before stopping short. "[I] still think there's. . . . I don't know. I feel great. I'm ready to go play, can always be better. [I] can I always try to feel like I'm 21 again, I'll keep trying, but no I feel really good. [I] feel like I can make every throw. I don't know what else you need to hear from me."

Sean McVay Says He's In Great Shape

HC Sean McVay pretty much dismissed all rumors about Stafford's injury. He claimed that he's in great shape and ready to do, especially because of his competitive spirit and determination to be out there:

"I tell you what, he's throwing the ball excellent," McVay said. "He feels good. Everything that I'm seeing is reflective of everything he's saying to me and so I feel really good about that. You can't look back on the past. It is something that will be very similar to last year so it's not really anything that's different. You got a great competitor that you want to be smart about managing guys' bodies and for a quarterback, their arm is always something that you want to be smart about. That'll be the same as what we did last year with him."

No one will be 100% healthy throughout a football season, that's just obvious. But maybe, the Rams would be better off by taking things slowly with their franchise QB rather than rushing him back to the field.