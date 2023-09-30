Patrick Mahomes is widely regarded as the best quarterback in the league, given his status as the reigning MVP and his role in guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to the title last season. This year he’s had a strong start, with his team boasting a 2-1 record.

The lone defeat came in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, where the primary reason for the one-point loss was the dropped passes by his Chiefs teammates. Mahomes has consistently performed at a high level, but he doesn’t hold the top spot in passing yards per game entering week 4.

There are five quarterbacks who currently surpass him in this statistical category. He currently ranks sixth, averaging 267.7 passing yards per game. He finds himself trailingKirk Cousins, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, and CJ Stroud in this particular figure.

Top 5 Quarterbacks in Passing Yards per Game

It’s worth noting that the Chiefs have a better win-loss record than all of them, except for the 3-0 Miami Dolphins. However, when it comes to individual statistics, he falls behind the aforementioned quarterbacks.

Cousins ranks first despite the Vikings lost every match they have played thus far. His 358.3 passing yards per game is largely due to the team’s terrible run game, with the need of eliminating point deficit as the other explanation. This season also has a shocking presence among the best.

Tagovailoa follows right behind with 341.3 in a high-powered offense, as well as the third-placed Justin Herbert boasting 313. Stafford holds the fourth position with 303.3 passing yards, but the most intriguing name is C.J. Stroud of the Texans being fifth thanks to his average of 302.

How Old Is C.J. Stroud?

C.J. Stroud is 21 years old.