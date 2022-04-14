Antonio Brown's career continues to generate furor not only among fans but also among athletes. His admiration for the wide receiver prompted boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. to place a $20 million bet. Find out how the Pretty Boy bet on Brown.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a guy who is not the least bit uncomfortable with the feeling of risk. This is evident throughout his 21 years as a professional boxer, when he became a five-division World Champion, but also in his constant risky bets. The last of them, for 20 million dollars in favor of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown is currently a free agent after being unceremoniously released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking off the field and stripping his jersey in the Week 17 game against the New York Jets in one of the most controversial moments of the 2021 season.

The 33-year-old Brown is now awaiting a new challenge in his career, which for many was left on a tightrope after his scandal with the Buccaneers and Tom Brady, but also because of injuries, as his ankle needs surgery to heal, however, Brown has stated that he will not have surgery until he has a guaranteed place in an NFL team.

The $20 million Mayweather Jr. puts into Antonio Brown's career

In an appearance on The Pivot podcast, Floyd Mayweather Jr. made it clear that not only does he admire Antonio Brown, but that he is one of those who believe he still has a lot to offer for whichever NFL team gives him a chance to return to professional play despite his constant scandals.

"(Antonio Brown) is really misunderstood... He just wants to be treated fair. And this is for any team that’s watching right now. We’ll make them a deal: if they sign AB and AB go through the whole season, no problems at all, and then they gotta give us $20 million. But if he mess up, then we’ve gotta give them $20 million. So if any team want to match that, you know, reach out to us.” stated Mayweather Jr.

Antonio Brown still has a few months left to join an NFL team, as the 2022 season kicks off next September. The one-time Super Bowl champion, in the 2020 season, has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers so far.