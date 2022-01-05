The 41 years old former Indianapolis linebacker Gary Brackett is living dark economic times that are forcing him to auction off his sports treasures, such as his champion rings, to overcome bankruptcy.

The pandemic has struck really hard in the economy of many, not only common people have been affected. One of the fallen because of COVID-19 financial consequences is the former Indianapolis Colts' Gary Brackett. The NFL linebacker has been forced to take a hard decision to face off bankruptcy: sell his Super Bowl ring.

Gary Bracket has played 9 seasons, from 2003 to 2011, for Colts. During his career he has had touched NFL glory in 2007 when Indianapolis defeated 29-17 Chicago Bears at Dolphin Stadium in Miami, Florida, to conquer the Super Bowl XLI.

The Glassboro, New Jersey native retired at the age of 31 years old. His personal NFL stats say he has played 116 games in which he has achieved 707 total tackles. In his peak year, 2006, he has got 120 tackles. Curiously, Bracket was not selected on the 2003 draft: he arrived at Indianapolis Colts the same year but as a free agent.

How much is Gary Brackett's debt after filing for bankruptcy?

The former Colts' linebacker established in 2010 a restaurant named Stacked Pickle. The business grew up and turned into a chain with nine locations in Indiana and one in Ohio. However in 2020, due to the pandemic, Brackett announced the closure of his sports bars: "I know this will come as a disappointment for everyone, however, having made a career in overcoming adversity and obstacles, I also know that we will all persevere", posted Gary on Twitter.

Unfortunately for Brackett, his financial problem was so severe that he was forced to file for bankruptcy in September 2021. It is reported that his debts have reached a tremendous amount of 5.8 million dollars. As a consequence, he is auctioning off his champion rings, both AFC Championship and Super Bowl.

Gary Brackett's sports treasure will be going up for bids soon, on February 5, 2022. The auction will occur in two different ways: directly at Ripley Auctions in Indianapolis and also online on different bidding platforms. This may be only the beginning of Brackett's way up cause his assets are worth just $2 million, the bankruptcy filing estimated.