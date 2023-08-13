Dez Bryant had a 10-year NFL career that began in 2010 with the Dallas Cowboys. He was one of those unforgettable wide receivers that are hard to find. Although he did not retire playing for the Cowboys, it was the franchise where he spent most of his career.

Despite the fact that Dez Bryant played on the offensive line, he knows a lot about defenders, especially cornerbacks who were responsible for stopping players like him. They are fast and smart players.

Cornerbacks are key players on the defensive line. They are just as fast as wide receivers, and if they let wide receivers get past them, it is very likely that the play will result in yards for the offense or even worse, a touchdown.

What are the top 5 active cornerbacks according to Dez Bryant?

In a recent interview with Lawrence Jackson Jr. that was published on Rotoworld Football, Dez Bryant named five players, including the recently injured Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins, and Trevon Diggs in the top spot. The full list is below.

1. Trevon Diggs – Dallas Cowboys

2. Stephon Gilmore – Dallas Cowboys

3. Patrick Surtain II – Denver Broncos

4. Sauce Gardner – New York Jets

5. Jalen Ramsey – Miami Dolphins

Dez Bryant never won a Super Bowl, but he was a 3-time Pro Bowler, as well as the receiving touchdowns leader in 2014. He retired in 2020 with 537 receptions, 7,506 receiving yards, a 14.0 average, and 75 touchdowns.