Kyle Shanahan was trying a lot of things against the Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason Week 1 opener, but it seemed none of his experiments worked as the San Francisco 49ers lost 7-34.

However, losing in the preseason is not a bad sign. The 49ers are still testing whether Trey Lance or Sam Darnold will be Purdy’s backup for the upcoming season. There is still a lot to cover on the offensive line.

The bad news during the preseason opener against the Raiders is that Purdy was not active to play. He was one of the players who were inactive to play alongside Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Christian McCaffrey, among others.

What did Kyle Shanahan say about Sam Darnold’s preseason future?

According to The Athletic’s David Lombardi, Kyle Shanahan said the following about Darnold: “I thought he did a great job. He came in there in the second half. You’re there with twos and threes on the offensive line, same with the receivers. So we wanted to be careful with Sam.” In addition, he said that Arnold is likely to play more minutes in Preseason Week 2.

Sam Darnold has been in the NFL since 2018, but so far he has not been able to become the franchise quarterback that everyone expected. From 2018 to 2023, he has played for three different teams: the New York Jets, the Carolina Panthers, and now the 49ers.