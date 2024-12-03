Texans News: DeMeco Ryans defends Azeez Al-Shaair after controversial hit on Trevor Lawrence

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans offered a strong show of support for linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair following his ejection in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Al-Shaair was removed after delivering a late hit to quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was sliding to avoid contact. The hit sidelined Lawrence for the rest of the game, and Al-Shaair was subsequently suspended, sparking controversy across the league.

Ryans acknowledged the gravity of the situation but defended his player’s intent. “We stand behind Azeez and everything that came from there,” Ryans said. “Of course, he unfortunately hit the quarterback, but it’s also two-fold.” Ryans emphasized the difficulty defenders face in judging a quarterback’s intentions during a play, especially when the quarterback slides late.

Ryans pointed to the evolving dynamic between quarterbacks and defenders. “A lot of quarterbacks in this day and age try to take advantage of the rule, sliding late to get an extra yard,” he explained. “Defenders are put in a tough spot. You don’t know if the guy will keep running or if he’ll slide late. Unfortunately, Trevor got hurt, and we hope he’s okay, but it’s a two-way street.”

Despite expressing concern for Trevor Lawrence’s well-being, Ryans was critical of the Jaguars’ response to the incident. He accused Jacksonville’s sideline of escalating tensions. “Their sideline overreacted, turning it into a melee,” Ryans said. “They pushed our guys, dragged them to their sideline. That’s uncalled for.”

A Call for Clarity on Sliding Rules

Ryans also took the opportunity to call for greater clarity on the NFL’s sliding rule. He emphasized that the rule is in place to protect quarterbacks, but it should also consider the challenges defenders face in split-second decisions. “If we’re sliding, we have to get down early. The rule is there to protect quarterbacks, and we want them to be safe. But defenders need clarity to avoid these unfortunate hits,” Ryans said.

The Texans’ victory over the Jaguars was overshadowed by the controversy, but Ryans made it clear that Al-Shaair had the team’s full support. Ryans concluded, reinforcing his belief that the incident was a product of a difficult defensive situation rather than malicious intent.