The Indianapolis Colts did not make the postseason last season, which was considered a major disappointment. They only won four games and lost twelve. The most recent bad news for them is related to an All-Pro player who suffered an injury.

To make the postseason, the Colts need their best players available. They also need injured players to recover so they can play with the team next season.

The Colts’ roster for the upcoming season looks good. They have Sam Ehlinger and Gardner Minshew at quarterback, as well as rookie Anthony Richardson. They also have a strong list of wide receivers and a special selection of running backs.

Who is the running back that recently got injured?

According to MLFootball and Mike Chappell, The Colts’ All-Pro running back, Jonathan Taylor, recently injured his back. The worst part is that he was injured while working out on his own. This means that the Colts may not be responsible for paying his $16 million salary this year.

The Indianapolis Colts will place Taylor on the non-football injury list (NFI). This designation means that the player suffered an injury away from official games or practices. The worst part is that this is the only list that allows teams to not pay salaries.