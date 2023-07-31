Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings. He hopes to make the playoffs in the 2023 NFL season and at least get past the Wild Card round. But he is also the husband of Julie Hampton.

They have been married since 2014, during which time Cousins ​​was playing for the Washington Commanders where his career began in 2012. The most curious thing is that that same year he met Julie through a mutual family friend.

Their bond is undeniably special, but Julie recently confessed that NFL games tend to stress her out—probably referring to the biggest games of the regular season and the playoffs—and that she has a way of avoiding the drama of the games.

What does Julie Hampton do to stay calm during football games?

According to MLFootball and other sources, Julie Hampton often listens to NFL games on the radio, but when the games get heavy she gets stressed out and to avoid that kind of worry she simply changes the radio station and listens to worship music.

She is Christian therefore she likes worship music, she defines herself as very religious and a woman of faith. Julie usually helps her community a lot through a foundation, she also has two children with Kirk Cousins.