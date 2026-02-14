Steelers get a very important update on QB Aaron Rodgers retirement decision for 2026

Aaron Rodgers would choose to return to play with the Steelers in 2026 over retirement. According to Brooke Pryor, the veteran quarterback would want to reunite with Mike McCarthy, although nothing is certain until the star makes his official announcement.

“I get the sense that he is more likely to come back than not but I would write that in pencil. I would not write that in pen. At the very least, erasable pen because you’re not going to believe it until you hear it from Aaron Rodgers.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin a new era with McCarthy after Mike Tomlin decided to leave the team. However, at 42 years old, it is uncertain whether Rodgers wants to go through again the physical and mental grind of a full NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers has to choose between Steelers and retirement

Aaron Rodgers must decide if he will return to the Steelers or retire from football permanently. Another option that seems very unlikely is testing free agency and signing with another Super Bowl contender.

What seems certain, unlike in 2025 with Tomlin, is that the Steelers are not willing to give him as much time to think it over. Pryor notes that will be a key factor for Mike McCarthy to know which direction his quarterback room will take.

“Obviously, this decision is his and his alone, but the Steelers, I would guess, would like a decision sooner rather than later going into the NFL Combine. Look, it feels like time’s kind of a flat circle. We were in this position a year ago. The difference though is that they’ve got Will Howard on the roster. One of the reasons why they hired Mike McCarthy is because he laid out a plan to develop Will Howard. Mike McCarthy is a big fan of Will Howard.”

