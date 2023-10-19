The NFL offseason was filled with narratives, especially those involving star quarterbacks. Headlines were dominated not only by lucrative contract extensions but also by potential trades. Amid the flurry of rumors, Lamar Jackson‘s name stood out as he reportedly sought a move to another franchise when contract negotiations hit an impasse.

However, the air of uncertainty dissipated when Jackson inked a substantial extension just ahead of the draft. The Ravens were poised for an offensive philosophy shift, having brought in a new coordinator who intends to place a heavier bet on the passing game rather than relying solely on the ground attack.

The expectations were high that this change would unlock further dimensions of Jackson’s abilities in the upcoming season, but it has fallen short thus far. In the first six weeks of the season, his performance has been a mixed bag. While he’s delivered some acceptable displays, he is the worst player in the league when it relates to ball security as he ranks last with seven fumbles.

Jackson’s Fumbles Breakdown

Jackson hasn’t been consistent, particularly when it comes to passing. Injuries have been a contributing factor, with his pass catchers struggling to be game-ready every Sunday. The mere five passing touchdowns highlight the inefficiency of the Ravens’ passing game. However, his Achilles’ heel this season has been fumbles.

Jackson shares the title of being the worst in the league in fumbles lost, alongside Joshua Dobbs and Kirk Cousins. He has turned over the ball this way four times in six matchups. Despite the Ravens leading the AFC North with a 4-2 record, he needs to address this issue urgently if they wish to remain competitive. amid these struggles, Jackson has not ranked at the very bottom of the league in all aspects.

Jackson also ranks at the bottom of the league in terms of total fumbles, an even more alarming statistic. The quarterback has coughed up the ball seven times, meaning he loses possession of the ball more than once per game on average. While he’s managed to recover some of these fumbles, a single unlucky bounce could sway the outcome of a game.

This issue is even more significant considering the Ravens compete in a closely contested division. While he lost one of two fumbles in week 1 against the Houston Texans, they weren’t costly as the Texans weren’t a formidable threat at the start of the season before showing improvement.

However, losing one of the two fumbles he had against the Colts in week 3 was significant for the Ravens being defeated in overtime. In week 5, Jackson had a pair of fumbles against the Browns, losing one, but they were overshadowed by a convincing 28-3 victory.

The most recent and perhaps the most impactful fumble was in a divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 6. Jackson’s fumble late in the fourth quarter significantly affected the outcome of the game as the Ravens were narrowly defeated.

How Many Interceptions Has Jackson Thrown?

Jackson has thrown three interceptions in six matchups.